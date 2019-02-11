Gaga snubbed for big BAFTA award
MOVIE stars and British royalty have descended on London for the glitzy British Academy Film Awards, in what is shaping up to be a big day in the entertainment world.
The 72nd BAFTA ceremony has celebrated the best of film at the Royal Albert Hall, prior to the Grammys which is taking place in Los Angeles.
Wiping the floor with the competition at today's awards ceremony was period drama The Favourite, which won seven of12 nods, in what was a promising indication it will see success at the upcoming Academy Awards.
Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each picked up seven nominations.
The regular nominees during awards season this year, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, were both up for Actress in a Leading Role, which was won by The Favourite star Olivia Colman.
Rami Malek beat out Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale for Actor in a Leading Role, after also picking up the Golden Globe award last month.
Here is the full list of winners.
BEST FILM
Black KkKlansman
Green Book
The Favourite
WINNER: Roma
A Star Is Born
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Viola Davis, Widows
BEST DIRECTOR
Spike Lee, Black KkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
WINNER: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
WINNER: The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Adam Driver, Black KkKlansman
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots
WINNER: Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
WINNER: Roma
SOUND
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Black KkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
WINNER: A Star Is Born
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
WINNER: The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
COSTUME DESIGN
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
WINNER: The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary, Queen of Scots
EDITING
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
WINNER: Vice
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Apostasy
WINNER: Beast
A Cambodian Spring
Pili
Ray & Liz
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
WINNER: Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
MAKE-UP AND HAIR
Bohemian Rhapsody
WINNER: The Favourite
Mary, Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Cold War
WINNER: The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Black KkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
ANIMATED FILM
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
WINNER: Roma
Shoplifters
BRITISH SHORT FILM
WINNER: 73 Cows
Bachelor
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
I'm OK
Marfa
WINNER: Roughhouse
DOCUMENTARY
WINNER: Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers