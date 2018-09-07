Bagging waste a shirty winner

SPARE a thought for the Year 6 leaders from Tewantin State School, as they give up the thrills of the sideshow alley this Noosa Country Show holiday for possible world domination of the recycling industry.

A group of inventive youngsters will present their Re-Bag-O-Tron 2000 "machine” that is used to hit home the message that all our used textiles deserve a good bagging.

The school has been spearheading a campaign to turn old T-shirts into T-shirt bags and have come up with a performance piece using the Re-Bag-O-Tron as a fun stage prop to illustrate their ultimate aim.

They have been working in collaboration with creator-artist Trish Leamann, who made the 10m Rainbow Serpent 'Dhakhan' and 'Malo' the octopus for NAIDOC Week, to come up with a dramatic device they claim costs "10s of 10s of dollars to make”.

But this could pay off big time for the Tewantin team at the Kids in Action Conference held at Lake Kawana Community Centre today, where the school kids are the defending workshop champions.

The conference encourages students to learn from each other through workshops, displays and performances.

"They're going down to teach all the other kids at other schools about T-shirt bags and why they're a good idea,” school deputy principal Rick Cass said.

"This is part of their practice for kids teaching kids.”

And on Monday at school assembly they demonstrated all the mighty machine's bells and whistles, and possibly a few electronic belches in a fun, but informative skit.

The lead student "scientist” revealed that "Australians on average buy 27kg of new textiles each year and about 70 per cent thrown away is made of plastic fibres that may never break down”.

He said Australians send 85 per cent of textiles to landfill, so that 23kg of this material is discarded per person each year and "only a fraction is being recovered through recycling”.

So he demonstrated how to turn "disgusting old T-shirts into new T-shirt bags”.

And it works a treat as one girl sees her former favourite old shirt now transformed into her "favourite beach bag”.

Behind the scenes, hundreds of these T-shirt bags have been turned out by the students' elbow grease. And special mention was made of the students playing in the band at the Noosa Country Show.