BAIL BID: Ex-Kleenmaid director ‘sleeping on floor’

Former Kleenmaid director Andrew Eric Young has applied for bail while he appeals his conviction.

DISGRACED businessman Andrew Young is sleeping on a mattress on a floor in jail and has asked for bail because his health and age put him at an "increased risk" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 66-year-old former Kleenmaid director is serving a nine-year jail sentence at Woodford Correctional Centre after being found guilty of fraud and insolvent trading, 11 years after the company's $100 million collapse in 2009.

In January, a jury found Young had defrauded Westpac bank out of $13 million and accumulated debts of more than $750,000 while trading insolvent.

At the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, Young made an application for bail while he appeals his conviction.

Defence barrister Saul Holt said the strength of the appeal and the current pandemic amounted to "exceptional circumstances" that warranted Young's release on bail.

Mr Holt said Young had underlying heart conditions and if there was a coronavirus outbreak at Woodford Correctional Centre it could be fatal.

The court was also told Young is temporarily sleeping on a mattress on a floor in a communal area.

"If there is (an outbreak) then the likelihood is that it will spread hard and fast," Mr Holt said.

"And if it does, then the genuine risk is that he would suffer severe health outcomes including, to put it bluntly, the risk of death."

The court was told that Young was appealing his conviction on 13 grounds - including that the judge made a mistake in finding him fit for trial.

During the lengthy trial, Young represented himself and argued he was unfit for trial because he had being diagnosed with a transient amnesiac event and had memory issues.

Mr Holt argued that once there was a question of unfitness, the decision of Young's capability to proceed with the trial should have been decided by the jury, not by the judge.

Commonwealth prosecutor Lincoln Crowley, who prosecuted Young during the lengthy trial, said the judge made the right decision and there were compensations made by the court for Young's memory issues.

Mr Crowley also said it was "premature" to grant Young bail because of the potential threat of coronavirus, as there had not been any confirmed cases at the Woodford jail.

The court was told that Young's appeal might not be heard until 2021 because of the complexity of the case which involved more than 1000 documents.

Justice Ann Lyons reserved her decision on Young's bail application until a later date. - NewsRegional