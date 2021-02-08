Bailey called to apologise over youth crime comments

The LNP has called for Minister Mark Bailey to apologise for his comments around youth crime, with leader David Crisafulli slamming them as "broken" and a "disgrace".

Mr Bailey yesterday said, "A number of people have died, who were in the wrong place at the wrong time, and it's incredible tragedies," in the wake of several deaths across the state.

He also said the government accepted the state's youth bail laws needed overhauling.

But Mr Crisafulli slammed the Transport Minister, claiming the comments needed to be called out by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, the LNP and the community.

"He needs to say sorry," he said.

"When the minister says it's a case of someone being in the wrong place at the wrong time, that is a disgrace.

"I'll tell you who's at the wrong place at the wrong time - the habitual reoffenders who are constantly on bail and going back into the community and reoffending."

Minister Mark Bailey is under fire for comments made about youth crime. Picture: Stewart McLean

Mr Bailey hit back on Twitter, claiming Mr Crisafulli's leadership was "sadly about personal attacks instead constructive contributions on a serious issue for our community."

The LNP again called for the government to restore breach of bail in Queensland, with Mr Crisafulli saying laws needed to be brought forward when parliament resumed on February 23.

"We will look at everything," he said.

"We will consult with everyone who has something to say on this matter but at the heart of the problem lies a change to breach of bail, and if the Premier is serious, on day one of this parliamentary year we will restore the provisions in the youth justice act around breach of bail.

"If we do that, that then gives us the time to work through a system."

Opposition leader David Crisafulli is demanding Mark Bailey apologise. Picture: Steve Holland

It comes as Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg backed calls for a review into the current youth justice laws.

The former LNP Leader said there needed to be a "clear deterrence that stops the escalation from vandalism and petty crime to serious property and car thefts, or the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle."

It follows a recent spate of crime in the region.

"For the vast majority, the system works - and we need to support that pathway for those

individuals," Cr Springborg said.

"However, for a hardened few, the current system is not deterring them from further offences. "Our police, court and justice systems are ultimately State responsibility and it appears that current penalties are not a sufficient deterrent."

Originally published as Bailey called to apologise over youth crime comments