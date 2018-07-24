Baited trap leaves pet cat traumatised

THEY say a cat has nine lives but one Sunshine Beach woman is not impressed after her cat could have lost his completely, thanks to a council-provided trap.

Danielle Drake's cat, Clint Eastwood, went missing last Monday night and when he did not return as usual, Danielle became concerned.

"I worried all night searching around for him and the following day went to all the neighbours,” she said.

Danielle even drove up David Low Way worried he had been hit by a car.

"Clint had a collar with a tag ... so had he been found I hoped someone would call,” she said.

A friend suggested she contact RSPCA and when she rang, a cat matched Clint's description.

"She (RSPCA) explained over the phone Clint had been brought in by council in a baited cat trap.”

When Danielle picked Clint up she said his collar was missing, he was traumatised, wounded and covered in an oily liquid.

She was also slapped with a $250 impoundment fee and is now shaming Noosa Council.

"It's a little barbaric that council are allowing people to have a trap,” she said.

"I understand council going around for strays, but not people baiting neighbourhood cats.”

Under council law it is illegal to trap identified cats.

"Clint had a tag when he left the house and returned without one. Who took his tag off?” she said.

"The reason we are upset is because how do council know the people they are giving the cat traps to are not killing all the cats in the neighbourhood?”

"We just don't think it is humane to provide cat traps to people to trap domestic pets.”

The saga continues as late last week Clint developed a bladder infection and on Monday a new twist to the plot came in as Danielle told Noosa News Clint has since been poisoned with Ratsak.

"I caught it hopefully in time, but someone is trying tot kill the cat.”