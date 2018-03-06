Menu
Baiting unlikely to have killed dog

BE CAREFUL: A Noosa vet suggests keeping an eye on dogs in sand dunes following an online post claiming a fatal incident of dog baiting at Castaways Beach.
by Amber Macpherson

A NOOSA vet has quashed concerns of dog baiting at Castaways Beach, stating there is no evidence confirming any recent cases.

Noosa Village Vets veterinarian Peter Serfontein said online uproar has been blown out of proportion after a Facebook post claimed there had been a fatal incident of baiting.

"There's no confirmed baiting,” Dr Serfontein said.

"Recently one dog passed away after being on Castaways Beach but it could have been a snake bite, or an underlying heart condition, we're not sure.

"The dog didn't show any clinical signs of baiting.

"(Signs of baiting are) fever, hyper-excitability, hyper-salivation, dilated pupils.

"The dog wasn't showing any of these; it was just vomiting a lot.”

Dr Serfontein said the dog's owners did not want an autopsy so its cause of death is unknown.

He said dog owners should keep an eye on their dog, especially in sand dunes, and contact a vet surgery or authorities if they find suspicious meat or food.

