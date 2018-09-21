Ball hits fundraising summit

GUESTS were dressed to the nines earlier this month when they gathered to help empower underprivileged, young Bhutanese women.

Noosa and wider Sunshine Coast locals and business people attended the 2018 Summit Ball for the Australian Himalayan Foundation.

The ball, held at Peppers Resort on September 8, raised money for a women's eduction program in Bhutan set up to be a voice for victims of domestic violence.

Local author and solicitor Heather McNeice campaigns year round for the RENEW program and runs annual charity treks through the rugged Bhutanese landscapes.

Ms McNeice also visits local schools helped by the organisation and recently released her memoir Yak on Track, which tells the story of a trek she did in 2013.

Established by the Bhutanese Queen Mother in 2004, RENEW stands for respect, educate, nature and empower women.

Many of these women live in remote communities and can not afford to be sent to boarding school.

The glittering night, decked out with traditional Buddhist prayer flags, raised more than $34,400 for the Australian Himalayan Foundation to distribute where it is needed most.