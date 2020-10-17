Ballina pub video reveals stunning COVID breaches

A popular north coast hotel will be closed down for a week for breaching COVID safety regulations after authorities found patrons dancing and drunk on multiple visits.

From 5am on Saturday, the Shaws Bay Hotel in Ballina will shut its doors after having already been served two $5000 fines.

The fines were issued by Liquor & Gaming NSW after police identified 12 breaches of the Public Health Orders, as well as intoxication, across two visits on September 27 and October 4.

The breaches included a safety marshal not enforcing the COVID-19 Safety Plan, group bookings exceeding the 10-person limit and no physical distancing between queues inside at the bar and outside the venue.

Patrons were also found "mingling between tables and in queues", alcohol being consumed while standing and patrons "walking around and dancing".

CCTV footage showing patrons gathering close together at the Shaws Bay Hotel in Ballina.

Authorities also found intoxicated people being served alcohol and mingling with other patrons.

Liquor & Gaming Director of Compliance Dimitri Argeres said the hotel's ongoing non-compliance with social distancing obligations presented a serious risk to public safety.

"The Shaws Bay Hotel had ample warning to tighten up their game, given they were visited and fined twice," he said.

Mr Argeres said it was clear the ongoing operation of the premises could endanger public health, "particularly given a potential increase in patronage over the weekend around the Northern Rivers Rugby League grand final."

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello warned businesses who disobeyed the rules. .

"The vast majority of businesses do the right thing but it's frustrating to see some still don't seem to get it," he said.

"We will not hesitate to crack down on those who think they are above the law."

Police identified 12 breaches before the pub was fined $10,000 by Liquor & Gaming NSW.

The Shaws Bay Hotel will be closed for seven days from 5am Saturday 17 October until 5am Saturday 24 October under the Public Health Act 2010.

It is the third NSW venue to be closed for a week following the closure of Unity Hall Hotel in Rozelle and the Rivers Inn Restaurant in Thredbo last month.

Over the past two weeks, Liquor & Gaming, NSW Fair Trading and SafeWork NSW have conducted 311 hospitality venue inspections and found almost 100 per cent compliance.

ANOTHER HOTEL FINED FOR COVID BREACHES

A hotel in Bourke has been fined $10,000 for COVID safety breaches, NSW Police revealed.

Western Region Licensing Police allege the licensee of Mitchell St hotel "breached the Public Health Orders" on Friday October 0 and Saturday October 10.

The hotel licensee was issued with two fines worth $5000 on October 16 for failing to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

"It is the responsibility of everyone in this state to follow the rules and keep our community safe from the COVID virus," Central North Police District command, Superintendent Andrew Hurst, said.

"My officers will continue to monitor compliance within the command; anyone who needs information about the current Public Health Orders should visit the NSW Health website."

Originally published as Ballina pub video reveals stunning COVID breaches