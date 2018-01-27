Menu
Balloon bender selected for world record team

SUNSHINE Coast businessman Matt Russell, who is familiar to many families and businesses who love his balloon artwork, has been invited to join 50 artists from around the globe for a world record attempt in Singapore in March.

Mr Russell will fly in to meet fellow balloon artists from China, Israel, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore and work together over four days to build an artwork from more than 500,000 balloons in the Marina Square Atrium.

The resulting design will then be on public display from March 9-12 so visitors can walk through the interactive balloon sculpture.

Mr Russell says the Singapore record attempt is set to "blow up” the industry and set a new benchmark for eye-catching temporary sculptures.

"These enormous, interactive art installations are hugely popular overseas and this world record attempt will be the biggest, most intricate design yet - naturally it is a secret for now and has to be kept under wraps until the big reveal,” Mr Russell said.

"I am pretty chuffed to be invited to be involved, it's not something Australia has ever seen before so it's exciting to have the chance to travel and be part of the experience.”

Mr Russell has been working in the balloon industry for 11 years and has had his business, Twisted Mr, for almost eight years.

He has won four awards at the annual world balloon convention and is a worldwide ambassador for Qualatex balloons, teaching his art during the 2017 Qualatex World Tour in Sydney. He has also made balloon creations for major events, one even starring in a national Toyota television advertisement.

The world record attempt will be televised to millions of audience members over the event.

Topics:  balloons world record attempt

Noosa News

