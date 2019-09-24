Ban on shark nets boost for campaign

ANTI shark net campaigners looking for their removal off local beaches are bouyed by the legal win in north Queensland that has forced the State Government to scrap the program up there.

As thousands of holiday-makers arrive in Noosa for the September break, Action for Dolphins spokeswoman Hannah Tait said the legal win by the Humane Society International “is further proof lethal shark management does not protect swimmers and is harmful to marine life”.

“Shark nets kill thousands of innocent marine animals, including turtles, dolphins, dugongs and whales,” Ms Tair said.

“The Sunshine Coast community care deeply about marine life and are shocked by the high levels of bycatch that end up in the nets.

“The Queensland government should be trialling nonlethal alternatives such as drones, and shark spotting and education programs, instead of supporting this cruel and outdated technology.”

AFD had targeted Noosa to take the lead on southern beaches before the Humane Society International won ajudgement to force what the State Government has called unworkable changes to a permit from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority tincluding releasing caught sharks alive.

Minister for Fisheries Mark Furner said he would fight to the last to make sure drumlines and shark nets remained and called on local LNP members such to back their efforts retain nets.

“As a grandfather of small children and as a former lifesaver myself, there is nothing more important to me that keeping people as safe as possible in our beautiful Sunshine Coast waters,” Mr Furner said.

“While the LNP Opposition wavers and Queensland LNP Federal MPs demand action from the Federal Government, Sunshine Coast LNP MPs have remained tight-lipped on whether they support the shark control program at all,” Mr Furner said.

“Sunshine Coast LNP MPs need to back in our shark control program in the Great Barrier Reef, and right here on the Sunshine Coast, and they need to do it today, with school holidays starting.

“With only one fatality at a shark control program beach since 1962, beachgoers will fight to keep this program and I will fight right alongside them.

“Sunshine Coast LNP MPs need to call their colleague, the Federal Environment Minister, and back the Palaszczuk Government’s call.”



LNP Leader Deb Frecklington has pledged $15 million over three years to put smart drum lines in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

“Labor have sold out community safety by pulling shark drum lines out of Queensland waters without any plan B,” Ms Frecklington said.

“There is nothing in the (court) decision that compelled Annastacia Palaszczuk to pull drum lines out of the water. The permit requires the Government to use drum lines in a “non-lethal” way, which will protect the Great Barrier Reef while prioritising the safety of swimmers.