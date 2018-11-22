Bandicoots need our rescue help in Noosa

YOUNG HELP: This bandicoot's backward-facing pouch is adapted for its young.

SOMETIMES WILVOS locally receives calls about unfortunate bandicoots that may have fallen in the swimming pool or been attacked by a domestic pet.

It is always appreciated that people make that phone call for help.

Whether it be a water dish for the pets or a swimming pool, it is always good to place something from the edge to the water so animals can escape if they happen to tumble in.

I had a call some years back about a feathertail glider that had fallen in a dog's tub of water. Luckily discovered early, she recovered, later to be returned to the site after a branch was placed in the water dish.

It is best for the pets and wildlife that once pet food is eaten, the dish and any remaining food is removed.

Bandicoots need to come in and quickly dig up the lawn grubs and other insect larvae and then depart. If they loiter around backyards for too long they are at risk of picking up diseases such as toxoplasmosis from cats.

As a zoonotic disease it is one we don't want spread around more animal species. Our cats can keep it all to themselves.

If you observe small conical holes in your yard it is most likely that a bandicoot is at work. They do a wonderful job of preventing your lawn from being demolished by lawn grubs.

The downside is your lawn may look a little untidy for a short time.

You can take advantage of this digging by having a container of sand handy. Fill up the holes with sand and not only are the bugs removed for you but your lawn is beautifully aerated also.

These fascinating creatures have a backward- facing pouch and when the multiple young are born they look like little jelly beans and are still attached to an umbilical cord.

Bandicoots are very welcome in my yard.

Donna Brennan

