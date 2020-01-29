Menu
Friends and family of Bobbi Howell have banded together to raise funds for her funeral.
News

Banding together to raise funds to farewell young mother

Janine Watson
29th Jan 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 1:27 PM

FRIENDS and family of Bobbi Howell, killed in a car accident near Bellingen in the early hours of January 21, have banded together to raise funds for her funeral.

She was travelling in an SUV which slammed into a large tree on Gleniffer Rd with fellow locals Jessica Boardman and James Golding who also died at the scene.

The young mother is being remembered as a loving, kind, beautiful young woman with a radiant smile.

The GoFundMe campaign has been created by Rowan Simon on behalf of Bobbi's mother Emily Carden.

"She was quick witted, funny, and fiercely loyal to those who had the honour of calling her a friend," the campaign page reads.

"Bobbi touched the hearts of all who knew her and will be forever missed, especially by her beautiful baby daughter, Riley.

"Bobbi's mother Emily, and partner Tom, are in no way prepared for such tragedy and unfortunately have no way to cover the costs of a funeral and celebration of her life."

So far already $27,652 has been raised. To donate follow this link.

"As anyone who has had the unpleasant experience of a death in a family knows, the monetary costs of the required arrangements are high, and can create unnecessary stress outside the crippling loss of having to accept the death of one so loved.

"We ask, as close friends, and out of love for all involved, to come together as a community and contribute.

Any leftover funds will go into a trustfund for Bobbi's young daughter Riley.

bellingen shire bobbi howell car accicent triple fatality
