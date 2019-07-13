Bank branch relocation

NOOSA officially celebrated Bendigo Bank's long-term commitment to the region at a party celebrating the relocation of the bank's Tewantin branch at Poinciana Ave.

Guests included the bank's local banking head Nick Carter and acting state manager Rob Chittick, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, Noosa councillors Ingrid Jackson and Jess Glasgow and many community group representatives.

Having moved across the road from its 15-year home, the new branch - managed by Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services - is here to stay with the building purchased and refurbished with customers and community in mind.

Board chairman Rick Cooper said it included some big changes with some hi-tech conveniences' everyone is already enjoying.

"The first thing everyone is noticing is the size of our new branch. It's basically a community hub with a bank in the middle of it,” Mr Cooper said.

"There's nothing else like this on the Coast. Apart from being a full-service bank with industry leading customer service, it's a custom built, customer-focused branch. Our customers can talk one-on-one with specialist members of the branch team in a comfortable sit-down environment.”

The Tewantin Noosa branch is one of more than 320 other branches around the country and is one of 10 to be found on the Coast.

Local word of mouth and customer service continues to draw great customer support for the branch, and the excitement of Noosa having a real say in its own financial future.

"As Australia's fifth largest retail bank, we want Noosa's purpose-built expansion to continue to grow from strength to strength. We put our profits straight back into where we live and I think locals are more aware of what we do and what sets us apart from our competitors,” Mr Cooper said.

If you have any questions, drop in and see Linda, Kerri, Karl, Amy, Jack, Kristin and Maria during opening hours or call 54405289.