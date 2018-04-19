Bankrupt Noosa businessman blames company fraud on ex-wife

FRAUD TRIAL: The trial of business man Dimitrios Pagonidis began at the Maroochydore District Court this week.

FRAUD TRIAL: The trial of business man Dimitrios Pagonidis began at the Maroochydore District Court this week. Sarah Barnham

A FORMER Noosa businessman who told a jury he "can't even spell" has denied claims he was involved in the defrauding of a Hervey Bay company.

Dimitrios Pagonidis gave evidence at his own trial at the Maroochydore District Court yesterday and told the jury he never owned the business, DNA Spray Booths and DNA Panel Shop Equipment involved in the forgery of a fake invoice and the sale of shipping containers it never owned.

Pagonidis is accused of dishonestly gaining bank credits through the commercial spray booth business, run from Noosaville between 2013-2014. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of fraud and one count each of forgery and uttering a document.

Pagonidis said he had nothing to do with the business's finances or invoicing, or even his own personal finances. Everything was "controlled" by his now, ex-wife, "Kim".

He told the jury he was simply the hands-on worker that did his wife's bidding.

Despite Crown Prosecutor Alex Stark's claims Pagonidis was the director of the business, Pagonidis said it was his wife's from day one.

Pagonidis told the jury he couldn't be listed as a director as between 2011-2014 he declared bankruptcy.

Mr Stark told the jury the owner of BNT Commercial Vehicle Repairs, Hervey Bay man Brett McCann contacted Pagonidis for business in 2013.

Mr McCann organised with Pagonidis to buy the containers outright, which were also being used to carry the spray booths Pagonidis was building for the Hervey Bay site.

FRAUD TRIAL: Founder of Hervey Bay businesses Bozmac Pty Ltd and BNT Commercial Vehicle Repairs, Brett McCann Sarah Barnham

But Pagonidis was only renting the containers from another company, and were supposed to be returned after four weeks.

He did not have permission to sell them, Mr Stark claimed. It was not made clear how much Pagonidis allegedly charged for the containers.

And for the delivery of the containers, Pagonidis was alleged to have forged a fake invoice using the logo of sea freight company Finigate Integrated Logistics Australia. It was alleged he pocketed more than $12,200.

Despite the allegations against him, Pagonidis said he nothing to do with the sale of the shipping containers or the creation of the forged invoice.

The jury was told Pagonidis was given a bank card and any time he needed money he would call his wife who would transfer an amount.

"She handled all of that, I never saw a single bank statement, every bank transfer was done by her," Pagonidis said.

"She was unbelievable with numbers...I can't even spell," he laughed.

Detective Senior Constable Christopher Lawson was one of four witnesses that took to the stand in the trial and said many attempts were made to locate and get in contact with "Kim".

He told the jury the woman lived in Victoria but no contact was made. The trial continues today.