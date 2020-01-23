Banned car dealer back at it again

ONE of the Gold Coast's worst car salesmen is listing used vehicles for private sale two weeks after being reprimanded for the 14th time.

Labrador's Pravis "Pablo" Amiri was fined $1000 in the Southport Magistrates Court this month for making misleading claims. In October, he lost his licence for six months after he was found guilty of three breaches of the Motor Dealers and Chattel Auctioneers Act 2014.

But that doesn't stop him from selling cars privately.

When Amiri was phoned this week about buying a used car, he provided directions to his Gold Coast Automobiles car yard at Labrador and a list of vehicles for sale on Facebook.

He is also using his private Facebook account to spruik cars on community group pages.

Gold Coast car salesman Pravis ‘Pablo’ Amiri. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin

In Southport Magistrates Court this month, Amiri was found guilty of failing to honour a warranty and failing to refund money or provide a car to a person who had forked out a $1000 deposit.

Amiri, who's Linkedin profile lists him as working as director of Gold Coast Automobiles, posted a 2010 Toyota HiLux, 2007 BMW 3 Series and a 2013 Mercedes Benz Sprinter to the Labrador Coombabah Southport and Surrounds Buy Swap Sell/community page on January 13. On that occasion he used the name Pablo Amiri.

Amiri has placed a range of other vehicle ads for private sales on the social media platform since his suspension.

At the hearing last Monday, the court was told the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) began investigating Mr Amiri in July 2019 after two customers made complaints.

A screenshot of some of the vehicles Pravis 'Pablo' Amiri posted for sale on Facebook, despite the suspension of his motor dealer’s licence. Picture: Facebook

In May 2019, Amiri advertised a 2013 Volkswagen Caddy Van on Facebook marketplace with a $500 aftermarket warranty of 12 months.

"He sold the vehicle in June and it broke down soon afterwards. The buyer tried to make a claim under the warranty but found there was no warranty in place," OFT said.

"In the second matter Mr Amiri received a $1000 deposit on a vehicle from another consumer but he subsequently did not provide the vehicle or refund the consumer."

During sentencing, the court was told Amiri provided clients with refunds, but they came after charges had already been laid.

Amiri was found guilty of breaching Australian Consumer Law.

Outside court, OFT executive director Brian Bauer said Mr Amiri's conduct was unprofessional and "blatant disregard of consumers rights" was taken very seriously.

Suspended Labrador car salesman Pravis “Pablo" Amiri. Picture: Facebook

"When consumers are entitled to refunds they must be provided," he said.

"The OFT website has information about the refund requirements of the ACL for both consumers and traders."

Asked about Pravis' recent involvement in vehicle sales, an OFT spokeswoman this week said: "A person is required to have a motor dealer licence, or be registered as a salesperson if they work for a licensed motor dealer, if they trade in used motor vehicles as part of a business operation".

"A motor dealer licence is not required if the person is offering a vehicle for sale as a private individual (not as a business operator or employee) or the sale is not part of a business operation (for instance, making a sale for the purpose of earning profit)," she said.

"The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) does not generally comment if a business or trader is under investigation as this may jeopardise or prejudice its capacity to deal with the matter, including any resultant compliance action."