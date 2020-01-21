Banquet in style for ‘Year of the Rat’

CELEBRATE: Head Chef and owner Allan Zhang at China Jade Noosaville is ready to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

WELCOME in ‘The Year of the Rat’ at one of Noosa’s favourite Chinese restaurants.

China Jade will be celebrating Chinese New Year this Friday, January 24 with a “one night only” banquet event.

Owner May Mew said it was always a wonderful celebration.

“We’ve been doing this as a tradition for many years,” she said.

“Every year we have a lion dance which is a lot of fun for the customers.

“We will have live music, so lots of dancing.”

The three-course banquet will include specially chosen dishes such as duck pancakes and braised pork belly.

“Every year we do something different for the dishes,” Ms Mew said.

Ms Mew moved to Noosa in 1983, where they opened a restaurant in Noosa Junction before opening China Jade in 1998.

The banquet begins at 6pm, booking essential on 5449 7476.