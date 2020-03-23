BANS: What they mean for Noosa

What COVID-19 bans mean for Noosa.

OVERNIGHT the Prime Minster announced tough new rules for places where Aussies gather in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

From midday today, licensed areas of hotels and pubs will be closed.

That does not include bottle shops, which “work like any other retail premises”.

Entertainment venues and cinemas, entertainment venues, casinos and nightclubs will also close, while restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway or home delivery only.

Indoor sporting venues and gyms and churches and places of worship will also close, and enclosed spaces for funerals and “things of that nature” will have to follow the strict four square metre rule “which will be enforced”.

Home takeaway deliveries will continue as normal.

So what does this mean for Noosa?

Local pubs and clubs will be closed with local cafes and restaurants limited to takeaway only.

Hairdressers and beauty salons and medical facilities remain open but are taking extra hygiene precautions.

Shopping centres are also open but Australian are being told there is no need to panic buy or hoard grocery items.

Local businesses are expected to take a major hit from these closures and restrictions with the Federal Government announcing funding relief to assist those impacted.

Tourism Noosa CEO Mel Andersen said during these tough times all we could do was “wait and see”. you can also include:

“The federal and state governments’ combined intervention packages that have been announced is the largest of all across the globe - the incentives are 9.7 per cent of GDP,” Ms Anderson said.

“Governments at all levels are doing what they can to stimulate the economy.”

“No-ones sitting on their hands as it’s all happening but everyone needs to stop, breath and get prepared and wait and see: that’s all we can do.

“The true test of every human in this region is how individuals handle their way through this pandemic.”

Landlords are also being implored by the Noosa Junction Association to provide immediate rent assistance to local tenants “before it’s too late”.

NJA president Michael Tozer, said for the past week his committee has requested commercial property owners in the Junction to “please assist their tenants in any way possible” in the light of the business slump triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

The PM warned that even harsher restrictions could be on the cards if Australians failed to observe proper social distancing measures in public places such as beaches and shopping centres.

He pleaded with the community to do the right thing.

“As we’ve just made very clear, that when that doesn’t occur, then more dramatic measures have to be introduced,” he said.

“I would simply ask Australians to be calm and exercise some sensible judgment.”

Schools remain open at this stage but Queensland is considering closures.

While Sydney’s eastern beaches and the popular Bondi Beach was closed at the weekend, Noosa beaches remain open for now.

All locals are being reminded to implement social distancing and regular hygiene.