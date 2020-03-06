Menu
AN artist's drawing of what the Taylor St bar in Cooroy would look like.
Council to 'raise the bar' in debates at final meeting

Peter Gardiner
6th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
NOOSA'S last round of council meetings before the March 28 election should see debate on a staff planning recommendation to refuse a bar as part of a distillery Cooroy's Taylor St.

The BNB Super Pty Ltd application is for a part of industrial lots.

Reasons for refusal include inconsistent use in the industry zone and that it is unsuited for commercial use being located outside of the Cooroy business centre with no pedestrian connectivity or accessibility to public transport for patrons to the bar.

The development would also "potentially undermine the intended use of the land in Taylor Court for industrial uses to the exclusion of inconsistent uses".

"The applicant intends to occupy approved tenancies 1 and 11," a council report said.

"These tenancies will be used by 20 20 Distillery for a distillery and an associated tasting area.

"The proposed tasting area will occupy part of tenancy 1. The tasting area will equate to an area of 39 sqm and will include a tasting bar and seating area."

A final decision will be made at the ordinary meeting on March 19.

Councillors will also be asked to defend a Planning and Environment Court appeal for a mixed use commercial development on Hofmann Dr beside the Noosa Civic in Noosaville.

The Spotlight Pty Ltd application according to council planners is predominantly retail on

"land set aside for non-retail employment which inhibits the ability of Noosa Shire to meet employment planning baselines".

"The proposal does not support the economic vision for the shire to create the strong

viable niche economy.

"The proposal introduces a small second shopping centre into the Noosa Business Centre limiting available land for growth in identified priority focus areas of wellness industries, knowledge-based businesses, education and service industries, heritage and creative arts industries."

Once again this recommendation to head to court will finally be voted on by councillors at the ordinary council meeting on Thursday week.

