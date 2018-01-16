Barbarians of the road a major worry

CLOSE CALL: Olympic gold medallist Emma Snowsill and her husband Jan Frodeno, who was targeted by a truck driver while out riding on Saturday.

TRIATHLON great and local Olympic champion Emma Snowsill lost her then-boyfriend Luke Harrop to a bike-car crash and fears she could have lost her husband on Saturday after he was nearly collected by a truck and then hunted down by the driver.

Snowsill, who won triathlon gold at the 2008 Olympics, describes the attitudes of some drivers as "barbaric”, even out on quiet country roads around where she rides on the Sunshine Coast.

But Saturday's incident that has so shaken her husband, fellow 2008 Olympics gold medal winner and two-time Ironman triathlon world champion Jan Frodeno, has been forced to train on a stationary bike in their home garage.

Instead of doing the regular 120km training rides he does alone and on quiet roads to keep out of the way of motorists, Frodeno yesterday spent four hours in the garage pedalling in front of an electric fan after the terrifying incident.

"A big truck was coming out from my left and he ran over a stop sign basically as I was coming past,” Frodeno said.

"All I could see was these capital MACK letters coming at me. He wasn't going to stop.

"I let out a scream, wondering if this guy had not seen me.

"He missed me by not much more than a centimetre or two.

"I was thinking I wasn't going to see my family again.”

Frodeno said the incident didn't stop there.

"The guy then had the time to stop and wind down his passenger window in order to talk to me and abuse me and basically saying he was aiming for me and that I was, I quote, a faggot for riding around in Lycra and I wasn't worth the air I'm breathing,” he said.

"It was so weird. It's this level of aggression I've seen nowhere else in the world.

"This is my job. This is what I do to feed my family. That someone dislikes the clothing I wear to do my job is the worst argument ever. You don't go to a workplace and throw a wrecking ball at a building because you don't like hi-vis clothing. It's ridiculous.

"I just haven't quite got over it. I've got a young kid and another one coming.

"Every time they aim for somebody it's essentially manslaughter. People die.

"There are bad cyclists who swerve and do all these sorts of things and run red lights. But there are never any arguments to say, 'I'm happy to commit manslaughter or murder, if it's intended, because somebody cut me off.'

Snowsill's then-boyfriend and top-level triathlete Luke Harrop was killed on a training ride in 2002 and she believes attitudes have only grown worse.

Snowsill, a mother of one with another due in weeks, and Frodeno are now among those cyclists who weigh up whether to ride on the road, a fear that could hamper Australia's chances of finding champions in cycling and triathlon, as well as driving children from a form of healthy exercise.

"There is no way I would want my son (Lucca) riding on the road here,” she said.