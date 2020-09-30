Baringa to the Bruce: Major connection locked in

Drone photos from early 2019 of the western side of Aura near Bells Creek Arterial Road. The State Government has pledged $35 million in funding. Photo: Patrick Woods

Shovels will hit the ground in coming weeks on an extension of Bells Creek Arterial Rd from Baringa to the Bruce Highway with $35 million in State Government funding locked in.

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the road would unlock $300 million of investment in the region as part of the Caloundra South development and support more than 850 jobs.

Mr Bailey said work would start on the extension in the next two to four weeks and help connect families and tradies with the Bruce Highway at Roys Rd.

The funding, a joint commitment with developer Stockland, will upgrade and extend the major arterial road to take pressure off the congested Caloundra Rd.

Minister Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey will today announce $35 million in funding to the Bells Creek Arterial Rd. Photo: Attila Csaszar

"The State Government's partnership with Stockland means we'll be able to create another 314 jobs and get works started on the extension in the next two to four weeks," Mr Bailey said.

"It's this government that has a plan for economic recovery and a plan to create jobs and tackle congestion."

The announcement comes a month and a half after the State Opposition LNP Government pledged to fund the project if elected on October 31.

Stockland did not comment when asked how long the project would take to complete.

Stockland Queensland general manager David Laner said the commitment to funding the 11km stretch of road was welcome.

"We welcome the government's commitment to funding this regionally significant piece of infrastructure, enabling it's immediate commencement," Mr Laner said.

"Currently, 3km of the Bells Creek Arterial has been constructed from Caloundra Rd to Aura Boulevard.

"The infrastructure works to complete the remainder of the road are regionally and economically significant, and will create hundreds of local jobs."

Aerial photos of new development near Nirimba, in Caloundra South. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Fisher MP Andrew Wallace said the Bells Creek Arterial Rd would have a significant impact on the people of the Aura development.

Speaking at a media conference to announce he would fight for Federal funding for heavy rail from Beerwah to Maroochydore, Mr Wallace said it would solve other traffic headaches too.

"But it won't just benefit the people in Aura, it will provide another means of access to the Bruce Highway which we all know can get shutdown if there's a serious accident," Mr Wallace said.

"Bells Creek Arterial will provide another access north and south, people can redirect.

"One of the most common forms of feedbacks I get is that we need more infrastructure, transport infrastructure, you just need to drive on the roads to see that, Caloundra Rd 7-9am, Nicklin Way, Kawana Link Way, these sort of pressures require a whole government commitment to."

Mr Bailey will also announce an overall commitment of $57 million in a congestion-busting and job creating blitz for the southern parts of the Sunshine Coast.

It also includes $11 million for an $18.2 million extension of Third Ave to Nicklin Way at Caloundra, improving access to the Caloundra CBD, with the Federal Government's $7 million share expected to be confirmed as part of their budget.