Barleyshakes to kick off eastern tour

MUSIC: The Barleyshakes will play in Eumundi on January 11.

HEAD along to the Imperial Hotel, Eumundi on Saturday, January 11 for a special night with The Barleyshakes.

The band is set to kick off its east coast tour on the back of live shows at Woodford Folk Festival.

This evening of Irish celebration will see The Barleyshakes joined by world famous flute player Alan Doherty aka ‘ALDOC’, direct from Ireland.

ALDOC’s music is a wide mix – Irish to African to hip hop to bluegrass – on the Irish wooden flute and vocals, and has been described as “global sounds breaking the sound barrier”.

Alan has performed all over the world, playing original and contemporary Irish music with none other than Christy Moore, Damien Dempsey and the band Grada.

The Barleyshakes are famous throughout the land for their modern. yet traditional. take on lively Irish music – intense energy, beautiful harmonies and irresistible dance rhythms.

Frontman Alan Kelly has won many awards for his songwriting, including the Queensland music award for world music.

This isn’t the first time Doherty and Kelly have collaborated – the two both recorded with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra for the award-winning Lord of the Rings soundtrack.

Saturday, January 11 is the only Barleyshakes Queensland show with ALDOC before the band departs to NSW for an extensive tour.

It’s a show not to be missed … to be sure, to be sure!

TICKETS: Pre-sale $15 at the Imperial Hotel (Phone: 5442 8811) or through Oztix (+ booking fee). $20 at the door.

Doors open 7.30pm

Imperial Hotel Courtesy Bus: The Imperial Hotel’s FREE courtesy bus operates Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm, travelling to Eumundi, Belli Park, Cooroy, Doonan, Eerwah Vale, North Arm, and Verrierdale.

Phone 0467 414 171 to book