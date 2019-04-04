Barnaby’s ex’s amazing new body

Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's marriage breakdown may have delivered him a new baby as well as a new relationship. But for his ex wife Natalie it's delivered her a whole new body.

Ms Joyce has stepped out onto a stage in Newcastle and revealed her new hobby - competitive body building.

She has reportedly won two medals in her very first competition in the First Timers and Miss Fitness Model Momma categories at the I Compete Naturally (ICN) North Coast Classic bodybuilding competition in New Lambton on the weekend.

The 49-year-old has reportedly lost 15kg as part of her body transformation.

Her trainer Kylie Steele was stoked at her student's success: "One very proud coach!! 2 x 4th placings, first Comp!!!" she said on Instagram.

"Congratulations Natalie Joyce you did me proud!"

The mum of four repaid the compliment to Ms Steele remarking: "There were doubters, but you never did. You believed in me, encouraged me (with) a gentle, strong guiding hand".

"Thank you for being part of my amazing journey and to my friends who believed I could."

Ms Joyce included the hash tag #strongwoman.

Barnaby and Natalie Joyce in Tamworth in 2016 in happier times. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

The Daily Telegraph reported Ms Joyce said her daughters: "thought I had gone mad when I told them I would be strutting my stuff wearing nothing more than a skimpy bikini, flexing my muscles for all to see".

Ms Joyce broke up with her husband last year after it was revealed he was in a relationship with former staffer Vikki Campion.

Natalie Joyce pictured with her daughters (L-R) Odette, Bridgett, Caroline and Julia.

The ex-deputy Prime Minister lost his job over the controversial relationship with his former media adviser.

They have since had a son Sebastian and in January they revealed they were to have a second some to be named Thomas. Ms Campion is expected to give birth in June.