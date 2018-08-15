Baroque style at the theatre

CLASSIC SOUNDS: Arioso Chamber Ensemble brings a stylish performance of baroque music to the historic Majestic Theatre in Pomona on Sunday at 2pm.

Baroque music is heard in movie soundtracks such as Master and Commander, Thor: Ragnerok and Truly, Madly, Deeply.

This program will include excerpts for Pergolesi's comic opera La Serva Padrona, Handel's Nine German Arias and Corelli's La Folia and of course the true master of Baroque, J S Bach. The four ladies love bringing Baroque music live to their audiences!

All four members have had international performing experience. Hungarian soprano Judit Molnar has sung throughout Europe and Asia. In 2011 she received her first contract with Opera Australia and has since sung with major Australian orchestras and venues, most recently with the Underground Opera at the Sydney Opera House.

Margaret Caley (violin) graduated from the Royal Conservatory, The Hague, and has performed in many baroque orchestras in Europe and Australia.

Belinda Manwaring (cello) has performed with the SSO, ACO and Australian Opera and Ballet Orchestra. In 2017 she attended the Nelson Bach Residency, NZ.

Janet Brewer (harpsichord) holds two masters degrees from the Queensland Conservatorium of Music and has continued early music study in Norway and England. She has performed with the QSO Chamber Players, Camerata of St John's and the Gold Coast Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 concessions and $7 school students from www. themajestictheatre.com.au or phone 54852330 to book, or tickets at the door.