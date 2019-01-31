Barra season opening

NEW PB: Keen young angler Caleb Starr caught and released this monster barramundi recently from a stocked impoundment. It went over a metre and was his new personal best.

THIS Friday marks the first day for catching barramundi - legally as the new season opens.

But Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district manager Tony Loader sought to remind fishers to check the size and possession limits that apply to the iconic Queensland species when the season opens.

"It's important that fishers refresh their knowledge of the rules and regulations before dropping a line to avoid being fined,” Mr Loader said.

"The minimum size limit for barramundi on the east coast and Gulf of Carpentaria is 58 cm, the maximum size limit is 120 cm and the possession limit is five fish per person.

"For those fishing in some of Queensland's stocked freshwaters, one barramundi may be taken if it is greater than 120 cm.”

For the full list of these stocked freshwater locations, visit https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/fisheries/recreational/rules-regulations/closed-seasons-fresh-waters.

Closed seasons have been in place for barramundi since October 7 last year in the Gulf of Carpentaria and on the east coast since November 1.

Mr Loader said annual closures apply to barramundi fishing to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fish species.

"The closed seasons which coincide with spawning periods protect barramundi stocks during this vulnerable time in their life cycle.

"This allows the fish to spawn and replenish to ensure healthy fish stocks for current and future generations of Queenslanders.”

If you suspect illegal fishing, whether seen in person or online, report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116. Don't engage with the person, as this can compromise an investigation.

For information on closed seasons, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23 or download the 'Qld Fishing' app from Apple and Google app stores.