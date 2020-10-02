Menu
A former barrister fighting allegations he misappropriated $360,000 will not face trial this month after a series of legal obstacles and COVID-19 concerns.
Crime

Barrister’s fraud trial date vacated

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
2nd Oct 2020 12:42 PM
A former Cairns barrister fighting allegations he misappropriated $360,000 will not face trial this month after a series of legal obstacles and COVID-19 concerns.

Anthony George Mirotsos, 45, was charged with 46 counts of fraud relating to a Smithfield company, Koolmoon Developments, he co-chaired, and he was due to face trial in two weeks.

But at a brief mention in Brisbane District Court this morning, Judge Anthony Rafter ordered that the trial set down for October 19 be vacated after Mr Mirotsos's Melbourne-based lawyers indicated that they wished to withdraw from the case.

Barrister Simon Gillespie-Jones previously flagged that he and Mr Mirotsos's solicitor wished to abandon the case because they could not risk having to quarantine for the Queensland-based trial.

Despite some opposition from the Crown prosecutor, who did not want the proceedings "put off forever", Judge Rafter pushed the trial back to February.

He listed the case for mention on October 19 and said he hoped by then Mr Gillespie-Jones would be able to "clarify" who would be representing Mr Mirotsos.

Mr Mirotsis will be required to appear at the next mention by videolink from Melbourne.

Originally published as Barrister's fraud trial date vacated

anthony mirotsos court crime fraud

