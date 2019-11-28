Barry’s beef with Baywatch babe

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke takes a stand off against television star, Pamela Anderson.

YOU probably never thought you'd be reading about your local MP butting heads with Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, but now it's happening.

Rockhampton (Beef Capital) MP Barry O'Rourke has rebuffed the screen beauty.

The well-known actor and vegan activist is promoting veganism while filming on the Gold Coast.

She recently wrote to the Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk asking for more plant-based dishes on official menus.

In the letter, Ms Anderson argued less beef would lead to less global warming.

Mr O'Rourke responded: "not on my (bay) watch."

"With all respect to Pamela, the beef industry is just too important to my city and my state," he said.

"When floods devastated Queensland earlier this year, it was the return of the beef industry that was a lifeline to our North-West.

"In the middle of such a prolonged and terrible drought we need to support our farmers as much as possible."

He encouraged eating more beef, not less.

Ms Anderson supposedly complimented the Premier's success in addressing climate change and Mr O'Rourke agreed.

"Queenslanders are practical people," he said.

"They see the sense in putting solar panels on their roof and encouraging the energy sources of the future in a sensible practical way.

"So far we've offset the emissions of a million homes, started the LNG industry, bio-fuels and hydrogen industries."

He even said a 50/50 energy mix was "sensible."

"So, I think I can have a 50/50 mix of Queensland meat and salad and potatoes," Mr O'Rourke said.

"All respect to Pamela. I am a great admirer.

"Anytime she wants to come to Rockhampton and meet the meat people I can promise her the warmest of Queensland welcomes," Mr O'Rourke said.