Bashing victim refuses to make police complaint

A man who was bashed by three men outside Blue Bar at Alexandra Headland has refused to make a complaint.

The 32-year-old man was left with a serious head injury after he was allegedly assaulted in a park across the road from Blue Bar on Saturday at 12.30am.

Trio at large after ‘serious’ Blue Bar bashing

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the three men allegedly involved in the attack at Alexandra Headland had been interviewed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police attended Sunshine Coast University Hospital and spoke to the victim, who refused to make a complaint or provide a statement.

He said a witness saw the alleged assault from nearby and yelled out to try and stop it.

The man sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The matter has now been finalised.