Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man who was assaulted by three men on Saturday morning has refused to make a complaint.
The man who was assaulted by three men on Saturday morning has refused to make a complaint.
Crime

Bashing victim refuses to make police complaint

lucy rutherford
12th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who was bashed by three men outside Blue Bar at Alexandra Headland has refused to make a complaint.

The 32-year-old man was left with a serious head injury after he was allegedly assaulted in a park across the road from Blue Bar on Saturday at 12.30am.

Trio at large after ‘serious’ Blue Bar bashing

Four deaths in 7 days: Police plea after ‘horrific’ week

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the three men allegedly involved in the attack at Alexandra Headland had been interviewed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police attended Sunshine Coast University Hospital and spoke to the victim, who refused to make a complaint or provide a statement.

He said a witness saw the alleged assault from nearby and yelled out to try and stop it.

The man sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The matter has now been finalised.

blue bar alexandra headland daren edwards sunshine coast crime sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to watch Caloundra, Noosa, Glass House debates live

        Premium Content How to watch Caloundra, Noosa, Glass House debates live

        Politics The Daily is giving Coast voters the chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31. SEE THE DETAILS

        Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Premium Content Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Education Queensland’s most outstanding teachers have been recognised for their profound...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores