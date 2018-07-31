Aussie NBA prospect named in Boomers squad
FOLLOWING the drama around their last tour, Basketball Australia has announced its next Boomers squad, and it features one of the country's up-and-coming NBA prospects.
Boomers veterans such Kevin Lisch, Chris Goulding, and Brad Newley headline the squad - though Goulding will be ineligible for one game - but the most interesting name was the one at the bottom of the list.
Josh Green, a 17-year-old out of Sydney who's playing high school basketball at Florida's IMG Academy, was named in the 24-man roster.
Green is an athletic guard, widely considered to be drafted in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.
The squad of mostly NBL players also featured Jock Landale, the young big man who just signed with KK Partizan, as well as Daniel Johnson, whose previous omissions from the national program had been somewhat unexplained.
Australia had already qualified for the next phase of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifying process when they faced the Philippines on July 2 - resulting in an unfortunate all-out brawl - and their 5-1 record will carry over to the second stage.
The Boomers will travel to Qatar for a game on September 13, before travelling back to Australia for a game against Kazakhstan, to be played in Bendigo on September 17.
"We are obviously pleased to have completed stage one of qualifying on top of our group - this puts us in a strong position as we now enter stage two of the qualifying process," Boomers head coach Andrej Lemanis said.
"The challenge continues and we all look forward to continuing to work together and grow as a team.
"As a coach I feel extremely fortunate to have the privilege of working with such tremendous people"
Other headliners in the squad include Mitch Creek, who will spend training camp with the Brooklyn Nets, as well as Cameron Bairstow, the former short-lived Chicago Bull who is coming off a long-term knee injury.
AUSTRALIAN BOOMERS SQUAD
Kevin Lisch - Sydney Kings
Mitch Norton - Perth Wildcats
Cameron Gliddon - Brisbane Bullets
Christopher Goulding* - Melbourne United
Mitchell Creek - Brooklyn Nets training camp roster
Todd Blanchfield - Illawarra Hawks
Brad Newley - Sydney Kings
Alex Loughton - Cairns Taipans
David Barlow - Melbourne United
Angus Brandt - Perth Wildcats
Nicholas Kay - Perth Wildcats
Mitchell McCarron - Melbourne United
Matthew Hodgson - Brisbane Bullets
Jock Landale - Partizan
Craig Moller - Melbourne United
Nathan Sobey - Adelaide 36ers
Adam Gibson - Brisbane Bullets
Jason Cadee - Brisbane Bullets
Jesse Wagstaff - Perth Wildcats
Daniel Johnson - Adelaide 36ers
Anthony Drmic - Adelaide 36ers
Damian Martin - Perth Wildcats
Cameron Bairstow - Brisbane Bullets
Joshua Green IMG - Academy USA
* Ineligible for game one
Olgun Uluc covers basketball for Fox Sports Australia. Twitter: @OlgunUluc
