Baskets of cheer seeking helping hands

CHRISTMAS is only two months away and the Sunshine Coast branch of the Basket Brigade is hard at work to ensure local families struggling to afford the basics can enjoy the festive period.

Noosa local Trish Bignall formed the Sunshine Coast branch of the Basket Brigade in 2014 and this year expects to deliver more than 300 hampers.

Always keen for more volunteers, the Basket Brigade Committee is calling on donations of cash, gifts and any free time readers may have to make a difference this Christmas.

A call out to local businesses is being made as well. One keen to support the cause again in 2018 is Bendigo Bank. Cooroy and Pomona business development manager Geoff Edwards was on hand this week to present $500 to the Basket Brigade Committee.

Trish said it's a mammoth task, but it's made easier with the generosity of donations just like this from Bendigo Bank.

"They are also going to collect non-perishable hamper items in baskets placed in their Cooroy, Tewantin and Pomona Community Bank branches for us. Every item will count,” Trish said.

Call 0410544719 to help.