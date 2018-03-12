Baton Relay heads to Noosa

THE Queen's Baton Relay is coming through Noosa on Monday, March 26, and is a wonderful opportunity to support our community batonbearers as they run from Tewantin to Noosa Main Beach and share in the magic of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Mother and son duo Sue and Clinton Stanley are among the batonbearers and will run along Noosa Parade.

"For the love of sport, our community and being Aussie, we share in the dream of running with the Queen's Baton,” Mrs Stanley said.

Key viewing areas

Read Park in Tewantin, along Gympie Terrace, Noosa Parade and Noosa Main Beach.

In order to keep traffic flowing and for security, it's important to find a spot early to view the Baton Relay and remain there.

3.17pm - Baton convoy arrives at Read Park in Tewantin for a community celebration.

3.52pm - Baton convoy departs Read Park heading along Poinciana Avenue.

4.30-6.30pm - Entertainment on Noosa Main Beach, including a Zinc 96.1 live broadcast from 2pm.

5.30pm - Baton convoy arrives at Noosa Main Beach.

Parking suggestions

. Noosa District Sports Complex all day, with a short walk to Read Park, Tewantin. Tewantin Noosa RSL buses will be travelling from the Sports Complex to Read Park for those who require assistance.

. Chaplin Park, Noosaville. Available from 12-3.30pm to park and will reopen for vehicles to leave from 4.30-5.30pm.

. Noosa Heads Lions Park, Noosa Heads. Available from 12-4.30pm to park and will reopen for vehicles to leave

from 6-7.30pm.

Spectators will be able to watch the relay from footpaths and parks along the route.

Road closures

Road closures will be in place as the baton makes its way from Tewantin to Noosa Heads.

All side streets leading on to the route will be closing from 3pm.

Residents who have driveways leading directly onto a road or street impacted by the event should take particular note of the closing times.

Residents will not be permitted to exit driveways onto the route during the closure times.

For further traffic or road closure information or emergency assistance on relay day, call Aaction Traffic on 0447797596.

Noosa Shire Council also advises residents along the route not to place council rubbish bins on to the roadway for their regular Tuesday morning collection until after road closures cease on Monday afternoon/evening.