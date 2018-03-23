Baton relay passes through Noosa

EXCITEMENT is mounting as the 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay edges its way closer to a Monday arrival in Noosa.

The Queen's Baton, which is made of macadamia wood, has been specially designed to capture the boundless energy of the Gold Coast and contains a message from Queen Elizabeth II printed on a special paper made from spinifex, a grass-like plant that has many traditional indigenous uses.

Held safely on the side of the baton, the folded Queen's message can be seen through a clear window.

The baton left Buckingham Palace on March 13 last year and will arrive on the Gold Coast ready for the beginning of the Games on April 4.

When it arrives in the Noosa region on Monday, the baton will travel on board one of the 19 vehicles making up the 1km long convoy as it drives through Kybong and through Cooroy where it will pass Cooroy State School.

Students are planning to be out in force to wave and cheer. From Cooroy the convoy travels straight to Read Park in Tewantin, arriving at 3.15pm to the waiting batonbearers who will choose to run or walk with the baton to Noosa Main Beach.

The first leg begins at 3.52pm with the baton carried along Poinciana Avenue, past the council offices and Noosa Marina, over the bridge and along Hilton Tce, then following the Noosa River on Gympie Tce, and then along Noosa Parade all the way to Hastings Street, up to the Woods and on to the beach back to the Noosa Surf Club, arriving at 5.30pm.