Bats back to roost ... by gum

WALLACE Park's flying-fox camp appears to have had a noisy resurgence as anyone heading near the Noosa Library will attest.

And despite the Noosa Council response that these bats are well away from residents, the Noosa News has photographed roosting clusters alongside the pathway across from homes.

This is where where locals held a major public protest rally to threaten a possible group action.

Council's planning and environment manager Kerri Coyle said "the bats are nestled in the north-east corner of Wallace Park, near the library and well away from residents”.

"There are estimated to be a few thousand there at present, both black flying- foxes and grey-headed flying-foxes.

"The flying-foxes will be taking advantage of the blue gum (eucalyptus tereti- cornis) that is flowering in the area at the moment.”

She said council is still offering its subsidy scheme, which provides eligible affected residents with free car and washing line covers, as well as free roof and solar panel cleaning.

"Council has also completed the second stage of the sprinkler system, which is designed to nudge the flying-foxes away from residents,” she said.

"No new measures are proposed at this stage, with council officers continuing to monitor the flying-foxes in Wallace Park.”

A 2015 report to council said the the roost generally fluctuated from several hundred to 31,000 but peaked at almost 468,000 with a large influx of little red flying-foxes in 2014.