Battle for family fun is on at Noosa North Shore

READY, AIM: It's game on at the Noosa North Shore Getaway Bar and Bistro's laser tag arena. contributed

WHEN was the last time you went to Noosa North Shore?

The Getaway Bar and Bistro at Noosa North Shore has transformed into the ultimate family activity getaway destination, with Noosa's first 18-hole putt-putt golf course, 3000sqm battlefield laser tag arena and airconditioned indoor barefoot bowls.

Alongside all the new additions are the famous giant jumping pillow, indoor rock climbing wall, children's playground and kids' Foxtel, which locals know and love.

The Getaway Bar and Bistro is nestled between some of the most glorious beaches, waterways and national parks in Australia.

It is the traveller hotspot for family-friendly lunches and dinners and perfect for a full day visit jam-packed with fun.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome in the beer garden.

All the outdoor tables have umbrellas, tethers to attach dog leads and fresh water bowls so the entire family can enjoy a meal together.

Noosa North Shore has a keen eye for family-friendly adventure (activities that anyone from any age, fitness level and interests can get stuck into) and is a great place to dine, play and stay in one convenient location.

The unique property offers on-site accommodation to suit all travellers - from camping and quaint country cottages to modern five-star holiday houses.