Battle of the bands the best yet

TOP ACT: The Twisted Colours performing at the Battle of the Bands at the J.
by Amber Macpherson

THE Battle of the Bands was a success for another year, as talent and confidence shone through musicians with a disability.

Endeavour Foundation support and operations manager Julie Elford said the event, held last Wednesday, was "a fantastic day for everyone who attended”.

"Since its humble beginnings four-and-a-half years ago, Battle of the Bands in 2017 included bands from Sunshine Coast organisations of Endeavour Foundation learning and lifestyle services from Kawana, Nambour and Noosaville, Sunshine Butterflies, Outsiders from Sunshine Coast TAFE and the Coolum Hearts,” Ms Elford said.

"The Battle of the Bands was a resounding success again - it was a day of friendship, talent and musical creativity.”

Ms Elford said every performer put their stage fright aside to entertain the audience with energy and flair.

"Each participant rose to the occasion and amazed the audience with their talent and confidence,” Ms Elford said.

"Their abundance of enthusiasm filled the J at Noosa.

"Singers and musicians brought the house down with their rendition of their chosen pieces.”

Topics:  battle of the bands endeavour foundaiton music noosa sunshine butterflies the j

Noosa News

