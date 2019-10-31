Battle to save koalas takes ‘heartwarming’ turn

Doolie and Dolittle the koalas that avoided being road victims in Noosa.

Doolie and Dolittle the koalas that avoided being road victims in Noosa.

NOOSA’s precarious battle to save its koala has taken a couple of turns for the better.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have posted online the heartwarming rescue and rehabilitation of Noosa koala Teaboy, whose name comes from being spotted on August 1 at Tea Tree Bay by photographer Fiona Clark.

Teaboy “had a very bad looking eye due to conjunctivitis” and was rescued by William Watson and Bernard Jean before being sent to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

QKC said Teaboy was “pampered like a king by lovely vets and nurses” and on October 11 released back to the national park at Tea Tree Bay after an emotional goodbye from its helpers.

QKC is asking for locals to look out for Teaboy just in case on any relapses or further problems.

Meanwhile Bernard has posted over the weekend of a lucky escape for mother and baby koalas named Doolie and Doolittle after they decided to cross a “very busy Noosa Eumundi Rd and stop the traffic”.

Bernard was alerted by passer by Jodie for and guided there to Doonan.

“After more than one hour standby they self relocated from the side of the road to the bush behind in a much nicer tree.

“I had to slow down the heavy traffic while they were coming down their small tree just in case mum would decide to cross the road again but she chose to go the right way towards the bush.

Bernard thanked the other locals who helped out.

“Wishing mum and bub a safe future and to avoid crossing busy roads!!” was the final post.