Battle to save Teewah from flames won this morning

6th Nov 2019 6:33 AM

RESIDENTS of Teewah on Noosa North Shore had to wait until the early hours of this morning to be told they could return home after firefighters finally won the battle to save their homes.

Once again Noosa locals just like at Peregian recently, were forced to quickly evacuate their homes after a fire believed to have started in the Cooroibah area late in the afternoon quickly intensified around 9.30am.

Shortly before 9pm yesterday the order was issued to be prepared to leave the idyllic beach wilderness getaway.

Locals were told a bushfire was burning on the eastern side of the Noosa River, south of the Teewah township, travelling in a north, north-easterly direction towards Teewah township.

They were advised to evacuate in a southerly direction along the beach, towards Tewantin as the fire was away from the shoreline.

Fire crews are worked to contain the fire, but firefighters warned they may not be able to protect every property and a warning went out that the area would be affected by dense smoke.

By 11.20pm the fire had slowed a but was still expected to impact Teewah township within the hour.

Firefighters carried out backburning operations to strengthen fire breaks near the Teewah township, while Cooroibah was declared no longer in danger from the fire.

At 2.30am, locals were advised Teewah was now safe to return to, but advised to keep a close watch on conditions in case the fire situation worsened.

. The fire by then was burning west of Teewah township, travelling slowly north, north-westerly.

