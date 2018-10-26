Battler marks special birthday

BIG MILESTONE: Roy Arthy celebrated his 99th birthday last week with staff and Noosa Hospital's Renal Unit.

ONE more birthday and long-time resident Roy Arthy will hit a century.

Last Friday Mr Arthy celebrated his 99th birthday, an achievement worth celebrating.

The father of six, grandfather and great- grandfatheris well known in the region in his early years as a talented NRL player and later years for volunteering with community groups at various events.

A retired war veteran, Mr Arthy served for nearly five years in Infantry in WWII and on the Kokoda Track. Of some 700 men that went to war, Mr Arthy was one of only 424 who returned.

During his service, Mr Arthy was deployed to Egypt, Palestine, Syria, Papua New Guinea and Singapore.

Upon his return from service, Mr Arthy and his first wife, Daphne, opened a cafe and fish and chip shop in Cooroy called Arthy's.

A keen Sir Donald Bradman fan, Roy's interests in cricket, horse racing, NRL and footy are talked about fondly by his family and friends.

For the past 20 years, staff at Noosa Hospital renal unit have had the privilege of getting to know Mr Arthy.

Renal nurse unit manager Ann-Maree Akeroyd said staff enjoyed celebrating his big day with him.

"Noosa Hospital and the staff of its renal unit wish Roy a wonderful 99th birthday and well wishes to his family and extended family for their celebrations,” Ms Akeroyd said.

"It has been a memorable week having Roy with us sharing his stories.”

"As we celebrated his 99th birthday, Roy told us all a joke making us all smile and laugh. He is a joy to have in our renal unit and always leaves with in a positive spirit.”

Mr Arthy has been renal patient for more than 20 years and on dialysis for the past 11 years. He and his family are familiar faces at Noosa Hospital as Mr Arthy continues to undergo his dialysis treatment three times a week.

Here's to many more birthdays ahead as now Mr Arthy patiently awaits a letter from the Queen next year.