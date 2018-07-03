Menu
Bay City Rollers founder Alan Longmuir dead at 70

by Seniors News
3rd Jul 2018 11:39 AM

THE 'Tartan Horde' are in mourning today with the news that Alan Longmuir, one of the founding members of the popular Bay City Rollers, has died after a "short illness". He was 70.

The BBC reported the Edinburgh-born musician was surrounded by family and friends when he died.

Bassist Longmuir, with his brother Derek, formed the iconic Scottish band in the 1970s with name, according to music legend, determined after a dart was thrown at a map and landed on Bay City, Michigan.

The group became globally sensations with such hits as 'Shang-A-Lang', 'Bye, Bye, Baby' and 'I Only Want To Be With You'.

At the height of their fame, the band had their own television show and was held responsible for the creation of 'Rollermania'.

