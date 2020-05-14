Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cyberbullying - generic. PHOTO: File.
Cyberbullying - generic. PHOTO: File.
News

Bay Instagram profile accused of cyberbullying

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th May 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INSTAGRAM profile that allegedly posted harmful comments about Hervey Bay teens is no longer on the social media network.

Concerned parents accused 'herveybayconfessions' of promoting cyberbullying.

Many encouraged other social media users to report the profile.

It is unclear whether it was removed by Instagram or taken down by its creators.

Meanwhile, a Queensland Police spokesperson encouraged any children who had been the victim of cyberbullying to speak to their parents or caregivers.

"Anyone who believes they are at risk of physical injury or harm should contact police," the spokesperson added.

Victims were also encouraged to report incidents to their teachers or principals if the alleged perpetrators attended their schools.

Parents and caregivers have been urged to be vigilant and actively involved in their child's online activity.

You can access the office of the eSafety Commissioner at esafety.gov.au.

crime news cyberbullying hervey bay herveybayconfessions instagram online bullying police police news
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NASTY HIT: Our lockdown is taking a domestic toll

        premium_icon NASTY HIT: Our lockdown is taking a domestic toll

        News Police said domestic violence “certainly has increased” since families were forced into social isolation.

        FACE MASKS: to wear or not to wear

        premium_icon FACE MASKS: to wear or not to wear

        Health It’s one of the biggest question surround coronavirus, do face masks help stop the...

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of liquid gold to regional venues

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present