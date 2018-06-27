Menu
Queensland Police are expected to give a press conference this afternoon over the charges. Picture: File photo
Crime

Bay man charged with attempted armed robbery overnight

27th Jun 2018 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:34 AM

Police have charged a man after the alleged attempted armed robbery of a licensed venue in Hervey Bay overnight.

It is understood a man armed with a knife entered the Buccaneer Drive premises and approached the gaming area about 7.20pm.

He allegedly jumped the counter before demanding staff hand over money.

A female employee raised the alarm and staff members and patrons at the club restrained the man until police arrived a short time later.

A 28-year-old Pialba man is due to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today charged with one count of attempted armed robbery.

More to come.

