Woman, 20, struggles at gunpoint to save dad’s memento

A HERVEY Bay woman has told of the terrifying moment she fought back against a man who allegedly stole her car at gunpoint as she struggled to hold onto a memento of her late father.

The alleged car jacking happened near WetSide Water Park in Pialba last week.

The 20-year-old woman, who is currently studying, had a Winfield Cup key ring belonging to her dad tucked into her photo cover for good luck while she did her exams.

Her mother, Kerrie Smith, posted on social media this week, trying to recover the item, which is believed to have been thrown from the Toyota Corolla along Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd near the go karts track.

Ms Smith is battling stage four lung cancer and said the alleged attack on her daughter had come at an already difficult time for the family.

"It is a special memento for her," Ms Smith said.

"Her dad wasn't materialistic, so it was something of his she has kept.

"She had it on her as a good-luck charm for her uni exams."

When the alleged carjacking happened, Ms Smith said a big part of the reason she had put up a fight was to try to keep the key ring that belonged to her beloved dad.

She's hoping it is still inside the phone case - and while they accept the phone was probably smashed, that's not what they are worried about.

Ms Smith said her daughter could get a new phone, but the key ring was irreplaceable.

Two people have been charged over the alleged attack.

After allegedly stealing the car, a man and woman drove south on the Bruce Highway.

Police began pursuing them about 12.08pm at Forest Glen.

The chase ended about 10 minutes after police began their pursuit when the stolen vehicle clipped another car at low speed and flipped on the highway near Roys Rd at Beerwah.

The two were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Both appeared in court on Saturday and were refused bail.

They will appear again on November 28.