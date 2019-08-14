Koalas are among the wildlife that will benefit if local residents make an effort to care for our bushland.

KEEPING natural areas of Noosa in top condition is the responsibility of all of us.

But it’s particularly true of those living right next to bushland, and Noosa Council is encouraging good bushland neighbours to join in and help out.

“Living near bushland is appealing,” said council’s natural areas officer, Michael Lyons.

“It’s nice to look out on and enjoy the wildlife it attracts, but it comes with special responsibilities.”

These include making sure not to encroach on bushland reserves, keeping garden waste out of the bush and reporting anyone seen dumping waste within a reserve.

Mr Lyons said weeds and garden plant material, if dumped in bushland, could significantly impact the habitat for native flora and fauna.

“Some of the worst weeds in our bushland reserves come from garden waste,” he said.

“Using bushland reserves for any sort of household storage, as well as for parking cars, boats and trailers, is not permitted as it can cause damage to the fragile ecosystems local wildlife relies on.”

Mr Lyons said most residents did the right thing, but some people saw adjoining bushland as an extension of their own properties and used it for storage, parking and rubbish disposal.

“Dumped garden rubbish, in addition to damaging the environment, creates a fire hazard,” Mr Lyons said.

“Importantly, bushland provides shade and protects adjoining properties from the full impacts of severe storms, floods and erosion along waterways and coastal areas, so residents have many reasons to want to look after our reserves,” he said.

“By working together we can all help preserve our bushland areas so they retain the environmental and aesthetic values that attract residents in the first place.”

For more information about council’s bushland reserves and how to be a good bushland neighbour, visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/bushland-management