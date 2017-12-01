Be active and entertained these school holidays

FOLLOW ME: Noosa Council has organised plenty of activities for the school holidays.

THE Noosa Council has lined up a full summer of activities for children these school holidays.

Noosa Regional Art Gallery

December 2, come and see Santa at the Repair Fair and Artisan Market.

December 10, free family art making activities. Pelican St, Tewantin.

December 19, 11am-noon, Chrissie Clay. Cost $10.

December 19, Dec the

Tree with Personality,

for ages 9-12. 1.30pm-3pm. Cost $10.

Decmber 20, Leafy Christmas Critters, for ages 5-8 years. Cost $10.

December 20, Flutterby Butterfly. 1.30-3pm, cost: $10.

January 9, Minion Mascots with Artist Kim Schoenberger. Ages 5-8 years. 11am-noon. Cost $10.

January 9 You Minion, You. Ages 9-12. 1.30pm-3pm.

January 10, Tantalising Tea bag Collage for ages 5-8 with Artist Kim Schoenberger, 11am-12pm. Cost $10.

January 10, Dada Design, for ages 9-12. 1.30-3pm. Cost $10.

Bookings required for workshops.

Visit the Noosa Regional Gallery website.

Butter Factory

December 3, make a small mosaic plaque 10am-noon. $15 ages 4-8.

December 3, Mosaic your own mobile for the garden. 1.30pm-3.30pm. Cost $15, ages 7-16.

More information and to book email sumosaic12@ gmail.com or phone 0422594564.

Noosa Leisure Centre

The Leisure Centre holds fitness activities for children including indoor rock climbing, basketball, futsal and more.

Group fitness classes available for children

and adults over school holidays.

Visit noosa.qld.gov.au/nlc or call 5329 6550.

Noosa Aquatic Centre

Learn to swim intensive courses running for one week each, with week one starting on December 11 and week five starting on January 15.

Cafe and barbecue facilities available at the Noosa Aquatic Centre, open every day, at Girraween Ct, Sunshine Beach. Call 54480288.

The J shows for kids

January 12 and 13, Narnia: The Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe, Friday, 6.30pm, Saturday, 11am and 6.30pm. Tickets from $20 to $35.

January 20, Sleeping Beauty Kids and Legally Blonde JR. Presented by the Sunshine Coast Youth Theatre. Saturday, 2pm and 7pm. Tickets from $20 to $27. Call 5329 6560 or visit thej.com.au.