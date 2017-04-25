Be caught hook, line and sinker at Noosa Food and Wine

STOKEHOUSE Q hosted three of the best chefs from Brisbane on Thursday, to highlight the focus on fresh seafood at next month's Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

And seafood will be well and truly on the menu if this massive "catch of the day” is anything to go by.

Hiramassa King Fish provided the whopping 80cm long King Fish from South Australia for the photo.

In terms of events during the festival with a seafood focus, there are several to choose from.

Seafaring Adventure

Venue: Locale

Cost: $220

Date: Friday, May 19, 6pm

Hosted by John Susman this is a seafood lover's paradise with a swashbuckling collaboration by Ben Williamson (Gerard's Bistro), Paul West (Rivercottage Australia) and Andy Davies (Locale).

Here's a taste of what's on the menu:

The raw bar - tuna, swordfish, urchin with a range of accompaniments and dressings.

On the fire pit - whole swordfish, wrapped in prosciutto, served with smokey romesco, whole cobia, lemon, parsley and caper butter, Skull island prawns, chilli, lime and oregano mayonnaise. Along with roasted whole cauliflower, oysters and clams, popped open over fire with warm dressings.

From the kitchen - smoked mussels with confit squid, hazelnut milk, beach succulents and kishk. Snapper roasted with fish bone and tahini sauce, charred leeks, pickled kohlrabi and shaved fish Followed by a range of sweet delights All matched with wines by Cullen and Quartz Reef, two pioneers of biodynamic and sustainable wine making who will have their winemakers on hand sharing the stories of the wines.

Queensland Seafood Experience

Venue: View Restaurant, Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas

Cost: $120

Date: Saturday, May 20

Some of Queensland's favourite chefs have come together to showcase the flavours of Queensland through local seafood. This four-course dinner will be created by Elena Duggan (Masterchef winner 2016), Ben O'Donoghue (Billycart Brisbane & Surfing the Menu) Jake Nicholson (Blackbird Bar & Grill) and Andy Wilcox (View Restaurant). All matched with wines from Zilzie and Mandala.

Stokehouse

on the Beach

Venue: Noosa Main Beach Tipis

Cost: $175

Date: Saturday, May 20, 7pm

The Stokehouse team takes over the Beach Tipis for one night only. Guests will experience some of Stokehouse's most iconic dishes, including the Bombe.