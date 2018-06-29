Be in first batch for special event

NOOSANS love their coffee.

And First Batch Coffee Roasters, who supply a fair chunk of coffee supplies to venues around town, is holding its third anniversary celebrations on Tuesday morning at its Venture Drive, Noosaville outlet with a host of special offers.

First Batch owner Brent Deller has been in the business a long time, and knows how it works.

"We started roasting for ourselves, but lots of people loved it so much we started supplying other outlets,” Mr Deller said.

He said Noosa was a discerning market for coffee and "that's why we set up here”.

"We are a speciality coffee roaster. Many have set up - it's grown in the same way as micro-breweries have.”

He said a great coffee required a great product and good milk "but 25 per cent is the way it's made and 50 per cent is the barista”.

As well as its 'floating air' roaster, First Batch has a new one which will soon allow customers to roast coffee beans to their own specifications.

Meanwhile, next Tuesday morning is an invitation to all to come and try the product, Brent said.

"We will change the roast on the hour, every hour, from 7-11am,” he said.

"We are giving away two training vouchers, and five sixmonth coffee subscriptions.”