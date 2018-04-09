Menu
Login
Your Story

Be mindful about the data you willingly provide

Be mindful about the data you willingly provide
Be mindful about the data you willingly provide
bmuir
by

Silly Facebook posts such as these easily enable people and organisations to build a profile on you with the data you willingly provide.

Your date of birth is often required to access a variety of accounts (including financial institutions).

Sometimes such posts ask for your favourite colour or to comment on something from your childhood, which can then establish where you were born and in which decade.

These posts are always public, so millions of eyes are viewing this information on you, not just your Facebook friends.

Be careful about the information you voluntarily put out there!

Topics:  data facebook privacy

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa crowds flushed by al fresco poo

Noosa crowds flushed by al fresco poo

THIS is the last sort of movement flow that Hastings St needs: an overflowing toilet effluent.

Should Cooroy be a red light district?

LET THERE BE LIGHTS: Awkward traffic intersection at Myall and Elm Streets, Cooroy.

What's your view on traffic lights?

Arcare Peregian celebrating five

MARKING TIME: Longest residents Betty Bluett and Pamela Abell, with original staffers Cheryl Tinsley, left, and Lynda Wardell.

Aged care centre turns five

Cultural trail in the making

ON TRACK: The Environmental and Cultural Learning Trail through the shire is now in the making.

Biosphere to fund culture trail

Local Partners