Be one of 20 to visit Parliament

AS PART of the 150th anniversary of the first sitting of Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton will host a group of Noosa constituents to visit and experience up close and personal, the inner workings of Parliament House at an event hosted by the Royal Historical Society of Queensland.

Twenty residents from the Noosa electorate residents will have the chance to join Sandy in this once in a lifetime event.

"To chaperone constituents is an honour at this significant milestone event,” Ms Bolton said.

The day's program for the day will includes a guided tour of Parliament House and a seminar outlining the history of Queensland's separation from New South Wales, the building, design and construction and the challenge of working in and preserving a heritage-listed building.

For your chance to be part of the celebrations and visit Queensland Parliament House for this Anniversary, tell us in 150-250 wordswhy you would like to go.

Feel free to include any personal or family connections that you or your family may have with Queensland Parliament, a general interest in the history of Queensland Parliament or you may be passionate about becoming an MP yourself.

"There will no doubt be many fascinating stories and connections to Parliament House from residents in our electorate which our community would love to hear about,” Ms Bolton said.

"The day will add context to the history of Parliament, and what helps make Queensland such a great state.”

Entries are open to anyone 16 years or older (under 18 will need a final parent consent).

You can submit your entry in a number of ways, either by emailing noosa@parliament.qld.gov.au with the subject heading 'PH150 Celebration Competition', or posting a hand-written entry to the electorate office at PO Box 1447 Noosaville BC QLD 4566. Stories may be reproduced for public distribution with the writer's permission.

Entries must be received by Monday August 6.

Successful entrants will be notified by Monday August 13 and must be available to travel by bus to Parliament House in Brisbane on Saturday August 25 leaving Noosa at 7am and returning about 5pm the same day.

All bus travel, entry, morning tea and lunch will be included in this historic celebration.