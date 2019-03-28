Be prepared to Cooroy musical magic in the air

IF YOU missed Noosa Orchestra's autumn concert at Good Shepherd, Noosaville last Sunday you're in for a treat as this very special performance featuring teen violin soloist Beatrice Colombis will take to the stage again in Cooroy Sunday afternoon.

At last week's Noosaville performance, the teen violin virtuoso earned the admiration and a standing ovation from an enthusiastic audience of 240 people.

Noosa Orchestra's conductor and artistic director, Antoni Bonetti said Beatrice was:

"One of the most stunning, brilliant, technically well supplied violinists that I have worked with in my conducting career.

Beatrice produces a very warm and expressive tone supported by a wonderful instrument and reliant technique."

The concert is at 2.30pm in Cooroy Memorial Hall. Tickets: adult $27.50, concession $25, students (18-) $5,| pre purchase $22.50, | group tickets (10+) $20 each.

Purchase from www.noosaorchestra.com.au or www.eventbrite.com.au.