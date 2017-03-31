29°
News

Be razzled as Chicago the Musical takes to the stage

31st Mar 2017 7:00 AM
SEE THE SHOW: Chicago the Musical.
SEE THE SHOW: Chicago the Musical. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE hottest show to hit the Coast is set to get pulses and tongues racing when Chicago the Musical takes to The J stage this weekend.

After a successful opening night last night, Chicago is set to bedazzle audiences for three more performances tonight and tomorrow.

This professional production, packed with sex, murder, and all that jazz, is set to be a not-to-be-missed show for local audiences.

Sixteen professional performers will electrify Coast's audiences, supported by an 11-piece band.

"It's a huge venture for us to undertake,” said Chicago director Madison Thew-Keyworth,

"But it's incredibly exciting. We are so thrilled to be able to bring such a phenomenal cast and crew together. A QPAC quality show, right here on our doorstep.”

Performances will take place at the J tonight and tomorrow night at 7.30 and there will be a matinee tomorrow.

The event then heads to the Caloundra Events Centre for April 13, 14 and 15.

Tickets for Noosa performances are on sale through The J's website - thej.com.au, and for Caloundra performances through theeventscentre. com.au.

Tickets are from $40.

Noosa News

Topics:  chicago the musical musical noosa the j what's on

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fallen trees cleared as clean-up begins

Fallen trees cleared as clean-up begins

Council has this morning started the clearing fallen trees following ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie

How Coast woman saved three German backpackers

Willow Lewis posted this photo on Facebook.

FREE: Three bedraggled backpackers.

Be razzled as Chicago the Musical takes to the stage

SEE THE SHOW: Chicago the Musical.

Sex, murder and all that jazz: see Chicago the Musical this weekend

Kick Start your creativity with free workshop

Erica Aronsten and Zana Dare hope to ignite people's creativity with their new book and workshops.

Artists visit Noosa to remind us to take care of our creative health

Local Partners

Kick Start your creativity with free workshop

Founders of art consultancy Creative Kick Start believe we're neglecting a part of our health that's just as important as others - our creative health.

Fallen trees cleared as clean-up begins

Noosa was hit hard by the wild weather

Council work crews are starting to clear fallen trees this morning

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Kick Start your creativity with free workshop

Founders of art consultancy Creative Kick Start believe we're neglecting a part of our health that's just as important as others - our creative health.

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

No topic should be off limits to a comedian, Ricky Gervais has insisted after backlash to his joke about dead babies.

ARE dead babies funny? Ricky Gervais says no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

WEST WOOMBYE FAMILY HOME CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES WITH WORK/LIFESTYLE OPTIONS!

98 Menary Road, West Woombye 4559

House 3 2 2 $530,000

Conveniently situated in an elevated breezy position at the border of rural West Woombye and upper Coes Creek this charming double storey home on partly fenced...

Queenslander with Mountain Views

26 Stokes Road, Beerwah 4519

House 4 2 7 Offers Over...

Settled in Beerwah's countryside, this charming Queenslander has so much to offer, including 2.5 acres of usable, flat land and magnificent mountain views. Being...

BRAND-NEW WATERFRONT HOME OFFERS THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE

18 Reflection Crescent, Birtinya 4575

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000

Located in prestigious Reflection Crescent in Oceanside Birtinya, this beautifully designed residence is only moments to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital...

A NEAT LITTLE RAY OF SUNSHINE

113 Coronation Avenue, Golden Beach 4551

House 3 1 1 CONTACT AGENT

- Located in a quiet and desirable street location - Comprising of three good size bright and airy bedrooms - The home has a single bathroom that has been...

LIVING THE LIFE IN COTTON TREE

304/45-47 The Esplanade, Cotton Tree 4558

Apartment 2 2 2 $935,000

Cushioned between the Maroochy River and the sparkling beaches of Cotton Tree and Maroochydore, this immaculate and spacious apartment is situated on the third...

Vacant &amp; Priced for IMMEDIATE Sale!

5 Lyon Place, Sippy Downs 4556

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

The Great Australian Dream is within reach, but you need to act quickly â the Sunshine Coast is Queensland's best performing property market and prices are on...

Elegant Lakefront Living!

54/11 Innovation Parkway, Birtinya 4575

Unit 3 2 Contact Agent

Located in the "Regatta Waterfront" complex, boasting an absolute lakefront position, this elegant, light-filled apartment offers the very finest relaxed, low...

Peaceful Living at its finest

18/19 Arwen Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 1 1 $335,000

It is not everyday that the opportunity to purchase in the very first line of villas built in Regents Landing' comes up. Take advantage of position by purchasing...

HUGE FAMILY HOME

38 St Andrews Drive, Tewantin 4565

House 5 3 2 $669,000

Positioned perfectly in the centre of town, and well within easy walking distance to shops, schools, public transport and the Noosa golf course, this property...

Impressive Waterfront, Wonderful lifestyle!

6 Topsails Place, Noosaville 4566

House 4 2 2 $1,995,000

This stunning, North facing waterfront home designed by Paul Clout, is located in prestigious Noosa Waters Situated in a quiet cul de sac, the property has...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Room for the whole family

Spacious two-level Sunrise Beach home rich with features

Quality in elevated position

Large north-facing Pomona home enjoys stunning mountain views

When only the best will do

Welcoming appeal of golf course home on Noosa's doorstep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!