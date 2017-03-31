Be razzled as Chicago the Musical takes to the stage

SEE THE SHOW: Chicago the Musical.

THE hottest show to hit the Coast is set to get pulses and tongues racing when Chicago the Musical takes to The J stage this weekend.

After a successful opening night last night, Chicago is set to bedazzle audiences for three more performances tonight and tomorrow.

This professional production, packed with sex, murder, and all that jazz, is set to be a not-to-be-missed show for local audiences.

Sixteen professional performers will electrify Coast's audiences, supported by an 11-piece band.

"It's a huge venture for us to undertake,” said Chicago director Madison Thew-Keyworth,

"But it's incredibly exciting. We are so thrilled to be able to bring such a phenomenal cast and crew together. A QPAC quality show, right here on our doorstep.”

Performances will take place at the J tonight and tomorrow night at 7.30 and there will be a matinee tomorrow.

The event then heads to the Caloundra Events Centre for April 13, 14 and 15.

Tickets for Noosa performances are on sale through The J's website - thej.com.au, and for Caloundra performances through theeventscentre. com.au.

Tickets are from $40.