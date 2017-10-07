Be sun safe with Surfpaste

A NOOSA businesswoman has released a new skin protection product just in time for summer.

Surfpaste, developed by Karen Callihoo, is a sunscreen made from natural ingredients, yet it protects you from sun rays while surfing, swimming and playing sport.

Ms Callihoo said she'd been working on the product for a year before finally releasing it in August.

"I wanted to make the ultimate product to protect from skin cancer, that's also natural,” Ms Callihoo said.

"This one is specifically for face and lips. (It's) SPF30 plus, broad spectrum, UVA and UVB protected.

"Everyone can use it, especially anyone in the sports industry.”

The zinc oxide-based product doubles as a foundation with its tan colour.

"The zinc is good for your skin and can help with inflammation,” Ms Callihoo said.

"Its other ingredients help fight anti-aging.

"This particular product, I asked for the ingredients to be placed in it, then the pharmacist blends it.

"The ingredients I chose to be certified organic, vegan and non-irritant.”

Tested by surfers in Australian conditions before hitting the shelves, Ms Callihoo said the product was for all ages and the packaging was made from recycled plastic.

Visit surfpaste.com.au for stockists and to buy online.